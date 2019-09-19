Presented by Jacinda Walker

Founder of designExplorr and author of Design Journeys: Strategies for Increasing Diversity in Design Disciplines

The lack of diversity in design is not a new problem. Although scholars, employers, organizations, and design professionals have been investigating it for more than 50 years, the problem still exists. Representation of people of color in the design profession hasn’t significantly increased in over ten years, while culturally insensitive advertising and messaging are on the rise. What are the problems causing this disparity? Come listen as Jacinda Walker explains the problems causing the lack of diversity in design, shares the need for more resources and outlines strategic solutions to close the diversity gap in design disciplines.