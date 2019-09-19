Strategies for Increasing Diversity in Design Disciplines

to Google Calendar - Strategies for Increasing Diversity in Design Disciplines - 2019-09-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Strategies for Increasing Diversity in Design Disciplines - 2019-09-19 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Strategies for Increasing Diversity in Design Disciplines - 2019-09-19 11:00:00 iCalendar - Strategies for Increasing Diversity in Design Disciplines - 2019-09-19 11:00:00

Tangier Restaurant 532 W. Market, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44303

Presented by Jacinda Walker

Founder of designExplorr and author of Design Journeys: Strategies for Increasing Diversity in Design Disciplines

The lack of diversity in design is not a new problem. Although scholars, employers, organizations, and design professionals have been investigating it for more than 50 years, the problem still exists. Representation of people of color in the design profession hasn’t significantly increased in over ten years, while culturally insensitive advertising and messaging are on the rise. What are the problems causing this disparity? Come listen as Jacinda Walker explains the problems causing the lack of diversity in design, shares the need for more resources and outlines strategic solutions to close the diversity gap in design disciplines.

Info

Tangier Restaurant 532 W. Market, Northwest Akron, Ohio 44303 View Map
Business & Career, Events in The 330
3309909426
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Strategies for Increasing Diversity in Design Disciplines - 2019-09-19 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Strategies for Increasing Diversity in Design Disciplines - 2019-09-19 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Strategies for Increasing Diversity in Design Disciplines - 2019-09-19 11:00:00 iCalendar - Strategies for Increasing Diversity in Design Disciplines - 2019-09-19 11:00:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

August 7, 2019

Thursday

August 8, 2019

Friday

August 9, 2019

Saturday

August 10, 2019

Sunday

August 11, 2019

Monday

August 12, 2019

Tuesday

August 13, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
restaurant guide right rail

330Tix Button

Subscribe right rail