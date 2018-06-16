Mark your calendars for our annual Strawberry Jam-boree! This is our festival to celebrate all things strawberry. With tons of strawberries (including u-pick), live music, food trucks and other activities, it’s sure to be a good time for everyone in the family! Some of the events occurring at particular times are listed below.

Saturday, June 16th

8am-6pm U-pick strawberries (Latest entry to fields is by 5:30)

10am-2pm Adoption event with the Wayne County Humane Society. Give a forever home to a pet in need!

11am-3pm Glitter tattoos with Suzan from 5-Star Talent

Noon-5pm Up In Smoke BBQ

Noon-8pm Quite Frank Eccentric Street Food

1pm-3pm Tom Evanchuck performs at Bent Ladder

6:30-9pm Ben Gage performs at Bent Ladder (21+ after 6pm)

Sunday, June 17th

11am – 5pm U-pick strawberries (Latest entry to fields is by 4:30)

11am-3pm Origami with Michael Roy’s Cirque du Papier

Noon-5pm Quite Frank Eccentric Street Food

Noon-5pm Up In Smoke BBQ

1pm-3pm Restless Root performs at Bent Ladder