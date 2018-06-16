Mark your calendars for our annual Strawberry Jam-boree! This is our festival to celebrate all things strawberry. With tons of strawberries (including u-pick), live music, food trucks and other activities, it’s sure to be a good time for everyone in the family! Some of the events occurring at particular times are listed below.
Saturday, June 16th
8am-6pm U-pick strawberries (Latest entry to fields is by 5:30)
10am-2pm Adoption event with the Wayne County Humane Society. Give a forever home to a pet in need!
11am-3pm Glitter tattoos with Suzan from 5-Star Talent
Noon-5pm Up In Smoke BBQ
Noon-8pm Quite Frank Eccentric Street Food
1pm-3pm Tom Evanchuck performs at Bent Ladder
6:30-9pm Ben Gage performs at Bent Ladder (21+ after 6pm)
Sunday, June 17th
11am – 5pm U-pick strawberries (Latest entry to fields is by 4:30)
11am-3pm Origami with Michael Roy’s Cirque du Papier
Noon-5pm Quite Frank Eccentric Street Food
Noon-5pm Up In Smoke BBQ
1pm-3pm Restless Root performs at Bent Ladder