Stray Cat Strut

Dinner, live music, raffles, live auction to benefit Cripple Creek Ferals and Friends, a 501c3 animal rescue. Tickets are $30.00 in advance with 5 FREE raffle tickets. $35.00 at the door (no raffle tickets). Paypal at criplcrkferals@aol.com or CCFF P.O. Box 172 Uniontown, Oh 44685