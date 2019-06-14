Stray Cat Strut

Uniontown Community Park Apollo St, Akron, Ohio 44685

Dinner, live music, raffles, live auction to benefit Cripple Creek Ferals and Friends, a 501c3 animal rescue. Tickets are $30.00 in advance with 5 FREE raffle tickets. $35.00 at the door (no raffle tickets). Paypal at criplcrkferals@aol.com or CCFF P.O. Box 172 Uniontown, Oh 44685

Uniontown Community Park Apollo St, Akron, Ohio 44685
Charity & Fundraisers
