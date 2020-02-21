"Suburbia Paintings" Opening at Uncorked Wine Bar & 22 High St. Gallery

Uncorked Wine Bar & 22 High Street Gallery 22 N High Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Opening reception of "Suburbia Paintings", new works by Akron artist Chris Pelrine, planned for Friday, February 21. 2020 from 6-9pm. The show is on display at Uncorked Wine Bar in Akron through March 22, 2020.

Uncorked Wine Bar & 22 High Street Gallery 22 N High Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
Art & Exhibitions
