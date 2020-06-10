Children ages 7-12 will have endless fun exploring the outdoors and interacting with nature at this weekly summer adventure day camp! Each week, campers will spend the day learning about a different topic from a master naturalist. Topics could involve anything from butterflies and salamanders to geology and water science. Activities include hikes, crafts, games, and the chance to see wildlife up close. Space is limited so register today by calling (330) 829-7050. The cost of registration is $35 per day per child for non-members and $30 per day per child for Beech Creek members. Sign up for all 10 camp days and receive a $30 discount off the total registration cost. June 10, 2020 through August 12, 2020, Wednesdays from 9:30 am–3:30 pm at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. For more information about camp registration and for descriptions of all the topics that will be covered, visit beechcreekgardens.org.
Summer Adventure Day Camp
Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Wednesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicJim & Melissa Brady in Concert at Ohio Star Theater
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Saturday
-
Comedy Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatPoint of No Return Improv
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Monday
-
Festivals & Fairs2020 Cleveland Dyngus Day Festival- DJ Kishka’s Art & Craft Market
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & That“Elias Sime: Tightrope”
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: