Summer Brooke & The Mountain Faith Band

The Mountain Faith Band has performed their unique brand of Contemporary Bluegrass music to audiences from coast to coast at fairs, festivals, universities, performing arts centers, and churches.

With the support of millions, they advanced to the 2015 semifinals of America’s Got Talent and have since accumulated over 36,000 Facebook friends.

Visiting hospitals to bring joy and entertainment to those who could use a lift is something MFB loves to do. Getting to know MFB is easy; their humility, kindness, and love of community shine through on stage and in casual conversation.