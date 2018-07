7/11-7/13 Summer Camp: Crazy for Camouflage

Children ages 5 and 6 can register for this three-day drop-off camp to explore the exciting world of camouflage with fun, hands-on experiences in the outdoors. Children must have completed kindergarten. Furnace Run Metro Park, Brushwood Area, 4955 Townsend Road, Richfield. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. $50. summitmetroparks.org