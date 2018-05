Through 8/19 Summer Concerts in the Park Series

Bring your chair, have a picnic dinner and enjoy a family-friendly performance. Concerts are performed weeknights at six locations throughout the summer, including Firestone, Goodyear, Hardesty, Patterson and Shadyside parks, as well as the Akron Art Museum. Refreshments are available. 7 p.m. Free. For a complete schedule, visit akronohio.gov/summerconcertseries.