6/27-10/13 Summer Exhibit: Wedding Fashions through the Decades from 1880s to 1960s

Wedding gowns and related items and keepsakes are on view from the Hower House Museum collection and private collections. Learn how bridal fashions evolved in response to world events. This exhibition is open during regular tour hours. Hower House Museum, The University of Akron, 60 Fir Hill, Akron. Noon-3 p.m. Wed.-Sat. $2-$8. howerhouse.org