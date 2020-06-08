Summer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens

Interact with nature in a fun and unique way as you explore the summer exhibits at Beech Creek Gardens, including the Butterfly House, Caterpillar Nursery, and Amazing Garden Plant Science Center. Hand-feed native Ohio butterflies inside the Butterfly House and learn about the life cycle of a butterfly inside the Caterpillar Nursery. Explore two dozen hands-on interactive activity stations related to nature and environmental science inside the Amazing Garden Plant Science Center. Other areas to explore include beautiful botanical gardens, hiking trails, nature playgrounds, picnic areas, and Nature Store. Beech Creek Gardens offers fun and educational activities for the whole family! Come explore with us! Summertime exhibits are available June 8, 2020 through September 13, 2020, Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm, and Sunday from 12-5 pm, at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. General admission applies. Beech Creek Members and children ages 2 and younger receive free admission. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org.