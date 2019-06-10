Summer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens

to Google Calendar - Summer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens - 2019-06-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens - 2019-06-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens - 2019-06-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens - 2019-06-10 00:00:00

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601

Interact with nature in a fun and unique way as you explore the summer exhibits at Beech Creek Gardens, including the Butterfly House, Caterpillar Nursery, and Amazing Garden Plant Science Center. Hand-feed native Ohio butterflies inside the Butterfly House and learn about the life cycle of a butterfly inside the Caterpillar Nursery. Explore two dozen hands-on interactive activity stations related to nature and environmental science inside the Amazing Garden Plant Science Center. Other areas to explore include beautiful botanical gardens, hiking trails, nature playgrounds, picnic areas, and Nature Store. Beech Creek Gardens offers fun and educational activities for the whole family! Come explore with us! Summertime exhibits are available June 10, 2019 through September 15, 2019, Monday through Saturday from 10 am to 4 pm, and Sunday from 12-5 pm, at Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve in Alliance. General admission is $8 per person. Beech Creek Members and children ages 2 and younger receive free admission. For more information, visit beechcreekgardens.org.

Info

Beech Creek Botanical Garden & Nature Preserve 11929 Beech St NE, Alliance, Ohio 44601 View Map
Home & Garden, Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities
330-829-7050
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Summer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens - 2019-06-10 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens - 2019-06-10 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens - 2019-06-10 00:00:00 iCalendar - Summer Exhibits Open at Beech Creek Gardens - 2019-06-10 00:00:00
restaurant &amp; bar guide

BOTC Vote Now

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

Akron Life Calendar

Thursday

April 11, 2019

Friday

April 12, 2019

Saturday

April 13, 2019

Sunday

April 14, 2019

Monday

April 15, 2019

Tuesday

April 16, 2019

Wednesday

April 17, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

Subscribe right rail