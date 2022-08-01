Summer Kids Movies

to

Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio

Catch family-friendly movies at the Canton Palace Theatre, including “Sing 2” and “Inside Out.” Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m. for sensory-friendly showings, $2. cantonpalacetheatre.org

Info

Film, Kids & Family
to
