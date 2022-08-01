Catch family-friendly movies at the Canton Palace Theatre, including “Sing 2” and “Inside Out.” Canton Palace Theatre, 605 Market Ave. N, Canton. 1 p.m., 6:30 p.m. for sensory-friendly showings, $2. cantonpalacetheatre.org
Summer Kids Movies
to
Canton Palace Theatre 605 Market Ave. , Canton, Ohio
Film, Kids & Family
Thursday
-
