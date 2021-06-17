Summer Mix-up

Join AAF-Akron, Akron Area PRSA and CLE Digital Publishing Users Group for our first in-person networking event since February of 2020!

Waterloo Restaurant & Catering owner, Chef John Bahas, will share three easy-to-make summer cocktail recipes and briefly talk about how his restaurant persevered during the global pandemic. His presentation will begin at 6:15pm.

The restaurant recently put in a stylish new bar that opens onto a patio with outdoor seating. Attendees are responsible for the purchase of their own food and beverages.

All are welcome to join in the fun!

$5 for all attendees