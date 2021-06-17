Summer Mix-up

to

Waterloo Restaurant 423 E. Waterloo Road , Akron, Ohio

Join AAF-Akron, Akron Area PRSA and CLE Digital Publishing Users Group for our first in-person networking event since February of 2020!

Waterloo Restaurant & Catering owner, Chef John Bahas, will share three easy-to-make summer cocktail recipes and briefly talk about how his restaurant persevered during the global pandemic. His presentation will begin at 6:15pm.

The restaurant recently put in a stylish new bar that opens onto a patio with outdoor seating. Attendees are responsible for the purchase of their own food and beverages.

All are welcome to join in the fun!

TICKETS

$5 for all attendees

Info

Waterloo Restaurant 423 E. Waterloo Road , Akron, Ohio
Business & Career, Events in The 330, Food & Drink
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Summer Mix-up - 2021-06-17 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Summer Mix-up - 2021-06-17 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Summer Mix-up - 2021-06-17 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Summer Mix-up - 2021-06-17 17:30:00 ical
330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Tuesday

June 8, 2021

Wednesday

June 9, 2021

Thursday

June 10, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail