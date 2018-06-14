Summer Serenades in the Park: Sippo Lake Park

Sippo Lake Park 5300 Tyner St. N.W., Canton, Ohio

This free, family-friendly series of brass, woodwind and string ensembles performing all over Stark County finishes with a full-orchestra concert. Everyone is invited to bring picnic food, games and blankets or chairs to enjoy the outdoor setting and music. Sippo Lake Park. Exploration Gateway Patio, 5712 12th St. NW, Canton. 6:30 p.m. Free.

For a full list of the summer series, go to cantonsymphony.org.

Info
Events in The 330, This & That
Tags

