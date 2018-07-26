Summer Soirée

Music Box Supper Club 1148 Main Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44113

The Kidney Foundation of Ohio will be holding its annual Summer Soirée. This event is open to the public for a relaxed, summer semi-casual celebration of the Foundation and the season. Guests will enjoy dinner, beverages, live entertainment, raffles and a silent auction. Enjoy the fun, warm weather, and beautiful views while supporting the Kidney Foundation of Ohio.

Music Box Supper Club 1148 Main Avenue, Akron, Ohio 44113
Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness
2167712700
