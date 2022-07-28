Summer Soiree

Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar 1000 E 9th Street, Akron, Ohio 44114

The Summer Soiree will be held on Thursday, July 28 from 6:00-10:00pm at Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar. Guests will enjoy dinner, drinks, music, auction, and raffles, all with an incredible view of the city and the lake!

Charity & Fundraisers, Concerts & Live Music, Food & Drink
2167712700
