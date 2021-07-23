A Summerlicious Dinner with Chef Mario

to

Online , New York

Join Master Chef Mario Reyes live from the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging while he prepares a fresh summer dinner. Chef Mario will share his culinary expertise and lead you through a virtual three-course cooking event with wine pairings and professional cooking tips.

Summerlicious Dinner Menu:

Avocado Hummus with Tomato Concasse & Queso Fresco

Mediterranean Salmon with a Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Vegetarian Option: Roasted Cauliflower Steak with a Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Parmesan Crusted Brussel Sprouts

A Duo of Brie with Thyme Port Honey & an Espresso Affogato

RSVP today and support the Rose Centers for Aging Well for just a $25 donation, with the opportunity to name your own price. Ticket purchases of $50 and up will receive a commemorative kitchen item mailed to you after the event. All ticket holders will receive a shopping list and recipe book so that you can prepare the meal alongside Chef Mario. A recording of the live event will be shared with you post-event.

All proceeds will benefit the work of the Rose Centers for Aging Well to continue meeting the increased need for home-delivered meals. Your participation will also help the Rose Centers to reduce the current waitlist of 66 older adults in need of home-delivered meals.

Info

Online , New York
Charity & Fundraisers, Food & Drink
to
Google Calendar - A Summerlicious Dinner with Chef Mario - 2021-07-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - A Summerlicious Dinner with Chef Mario - 2021-07-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - A Summerlicious Dinner with Chef Mario - 2021-07-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - A Summerlicious Dinner with Chef Mario - 2021-07-23 18:00:00 ical
330Homes Spring 2020

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Calendar of events

Tuesday

June 8, 2021

Wednesday

June 9, 2021

Thursday

June 10, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours

330Tix Button

restaurant guide right rail