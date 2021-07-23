A Summerlicious Dinner with Chef Mario

Join Master Chef Mario Reyes live from the Benjamin Rose Institute on Aging while he prepares a fresh summer dinner. Chef Mario will share his culinary expertise and lead you through a virtual three-course cooking event with wine pairings and professional cooking tips.

Summerlicious Dinner Menu:

Avocado Hummus with Tomato Concasse & Queso Fresco

Mediterranean Salmon with a Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Vegetarian Option: Roasted Cauliflower Steak with a Roasted Red Pepper Sauce

Parmesan Crusted Brussel Sprouts

A Duo of Brie with Thyme Port Honey & an Espresso Affogato

RSVP today and support the Rose Centers for Aging Well for just a $25 donation, with the opportunity to name your own price. Ticket purchases of $50 and up will receive a commemorative kitchen item mailed to you after the event. All ticket holders will receive a shopping list and recipe book so that you can prepare the meal alongside Chef Mario. A recording of the live event will be shared with you post-event.

All proceeds will benefit the work of the Rose Centers for Aging Well to continue meeting the increased need for home-delivered meals. Your participation will also help the Rose Centers to reduce the current waitlist of 66 older adults in need of home-delivered meals.