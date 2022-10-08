Summit Faith & Blue

The mission of Faith & Blue is to build bridges and reinforce the bond between law enforcement and the communities they serve. Join the Summit County Sheriff's Office as they host this second annual day of fun, fellowship, and resolution. This family-friendly community event is free and open to the public!

Local police departments, communities of faith, community organizations, and local businesses wishing to participate or support the event should contact (330) 643-2154 or faithandblue@sheriff.summitoh.net.

For more information on the Faith & Blue initiative, visit faithandblue.org.