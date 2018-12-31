Summit Metro Parks New Year’s Celebration

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313

Enjoy a morning filled with fun for the entire family. Crafts, activities and a toast at noon help us ring in the New Year. Take a hike then warm up by the campfire. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Kids & Family, This & That
