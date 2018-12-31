Enjoy a morning filled with fun for the entire family. Crafts, activities and a toast at noon help us ring in the New Year. Take a hike then warm up by the campfire. F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, Visitors Center, 1828 Smith Road, Akron. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Summit Metro Parks New Year’s Celebration
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 1828 Smith Road, Akron, Ohio 44313
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:
Thursday
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
-
Events in The 330 Food & DrinkBent Trivia!
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHolidays on the Hill & Community Open House
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHolidays on the Hill & Community Open House
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatDeck the Hall: “Winter Wonderland”
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live Music Kids & FamilyCOOP AND A GUITAR, Live on The Cafe Stage.
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & DrinkSinger/Songwriter Showcase with Matt Miller
-
-
Events in The 330 This & ThatThe Club @ the Civic presents Anne E. DeChant
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Food & Drink Kids & Family This & ThatHolidays on the Hill & Community Open House
-
Sunday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That15th annual Winter Fest at Lock 3 and Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatSummit Metro Parks New Year’s Celebration
-
-
Kids & FamilyNOON YEAR'S EVE CELEBRATION
-
-
Comedy Concerts & Live MusicNew Year's Eve Party with a Purpose with Gordon Mote and Jared Hall
-
-
Health & WellnessAlzheimer's Association Caregiver Support Group
-
Tuesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That15th annual Winter Fest at Lock 3 and Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That15th annual Winter Fest at Lock 3 and Tree Lighting Ceremony
-