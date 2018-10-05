Summit Senior Expo 2018

Summit Mall 3265 3265 W Market St, Akron, Ohio 44333

The 11th Annual Summit Senior Expo, sponsored by Heritage Crossing Assisted Living & Memory Care, will be held at Summit Mall on Friday, October 5, 2018 from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Adults 60+ are welcome to enjoy a FREE day of activities featuring life after retirement. Admission and parking is free!

Celebrate the fall season as area seniors enjoy exhibits including healthcare, senior housing, insurance, travel, health & wellness, home improvement, recreation, senior organizations and more. Start by visiting the show registration table in Center Court.

Attendees will enjoy health screenings provided by Sand Run Pharmacy, spin the SummaCare Prize Wheel, Bingo sponsored by Green Village & Falls Village Skilled Nursing & Rehab and the Price is Right Game Show sponsored by Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center with prizes provided by Dillard’s. Attendees will also receive a free issue of Northeast Ohio Boomer & Beyond magazine and the first 200 attendees will receive a free welcome bag at registration provided by Heritage Crossing Assisted Living & Memory Care.

For more information, call 330-556-9974.

