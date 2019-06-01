Live theater festival free performances on four outdoor tented stages with shows starting every hour. Also street performers and porch performers. Children’s activities, art and craft vendors, food trucks. Free parking.
Summit StageFest
Highland Square 782 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303
