Summit StageFest

to Google Calendar - Summit StageFest - 2019-06-01 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summit StageFest - 2019-06-01 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summit StageFest - 2019-06-01 11:00:00 iCalendar - Summit StageFest - 2019-06-01 11:00:00

Highland Square 782 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303

Live theater festival free performances on four outdoor tented stages with shows starting every hour. Also street performers and porch performers. Children’s activities, art and craft vendors, food trucks. Free parking.

Info

Highland Square 782 West Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44303 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Summit StageFest - 2019-06-01 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Summit StageFest - 2019-06-01 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Summit StageFest - 2019-06-01 11:00:00 iCalendar - Summit StageFest - 2019-06-01 11:00:00
Subscribe right rail

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required
330Tix Button

restaurant &amp; bar guide

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

May 28, 2019

Wednesday

May 29, 2019

Thursday

May 30, 2019

Friday

May 31, 2019

Saturday

June 1, 2019

Sunday

June 2, 2019

Monday

June 3, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours