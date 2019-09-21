Sundance Institute Presents Fiction Filmmaking and Producing Session: Akron

Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308

Seasoned artists share their experiences in the trenches through moderated conversations and breakout sessions about craft, collaboration, and career-building in independent film, with a focus on writing, directing, and producing. Whether you're an emerging filmmaker, an experienced artist, or a film enthusiast, come join us for a free day of conversations, hosted by Sundance Institute.

akron art museum
Akron Art Museum 1 South High St., Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
