Today’s Bride Bridal Show

to Google Calendar - Today’s Bride Bridal Show - 2019-01-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Today’s Bride Bridal Show - 2019-01-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Today’s Bride Bridal Show - 2019-01-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Today’s Bride Bridal Show - 2019-01-13 10:00:00

John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308

Come to the wedding show to be inspired by new trends, taste delicious cake and catering samples, meet 120 of Northeast Ohio’s best wedding businesses to get advice, price quotes, and discounts, win prizes and giveaways, book your favorite vendors on-the-spot and more. John S. Knight Center, Akron. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. $15-$50. todaysbride.com

Info
John S. Knight Center 77 East Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Events in The 330, Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, This & That
to Google Calendar - Today’s Bride Bridal Show - 2019-01-13 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Today’s Bride Bridal Show - 2019-01-13 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Today’s Bride Bridal Show - 2019-01-13 10:00:00 iCalendar - Today’s Bride Bridal Show - 2019-01-13 10:00:00

Tags

330Tix Button

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

January 8, 2019

Wednesday

January 9, 2019

Thursday

January 10, 2019

Friday

January 11, 2019

Saturday

January 12, 2019

Sunday

January 13, 2019

Monday

January 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours

restaurant guide right rail

Subscribe right rail