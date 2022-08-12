Sunny Side (New Orleans) at Blu Jazz+

Tickets - $15 / $10 (With student ID).

Tickets found here

https://blujazzakron.com/shows/

Sunny Side is very excited to have their debut performance at Blu Jazz! Their 2021 tour was a great success, playing at their sister venue Música. Come swing out and enjoy the tunes!

Sunny Side is a jazz band based out of New Orleans, Louisiana. They are heavily influenced by the music of Louis Armstrong, Duke Ellington, Nat King Cole, Fats Waller, and many other early jazz legends. The band name 'Sunny Side' was influenced by the 1930 Fats Waller/Jimmy McHugh jazz standard 'On the Sunny Side of the Street'. The band was created in 2019, and is composed of musicians that have played together in various jazz projects around New Orleans since 2017.

Sunny Side provides a full New Orleans style jazz band experience with 3 part harmonies, a solid rhythm section, and an energetic vocalist and dancer. Expect to become a part of the experience as Sunny Side engages with the energy and sound of what makes New Orleans such a special city.

During the 2020/2021 quarantine, Sunny Side provided a 'Jazz in Coliseum Square Park' series in the Lower Garden District of New Orleans. Many locals expressed much gratitude for the music during the challenging time. They continue to play regularly in Coliseum Square Park to this day. In 2021 they had a successful 3 week tour from New Orleans to New York City, to Chicago, and back, stopping at many cities and towns along the way. Sunny Side has also been playing regularly for private events and weddings since January of 2020. In 2021, Sunny Side won a "Best of Weddings" award going to the top 5% of wedding bands on Theknot.com