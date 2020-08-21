In conjunction with Elevate Akron, Summa Health will host a sunrise yoga practice on August 21. Join us on the roof the Adolph Parking Deck to watch the sun rise and salute the sun through the practice of yoga!
Sunrise at Summa
Summa Health System, Akron City Hospital 141 N Forge St, Akron, Ohio 44304
