Sunset Hike

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area 1088 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278

Join Naturalist Dave Brumfield for a relaxing evening hike on Meadow Trail, and hopefully enjoy a beautiful sunset along the way. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 4-5:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Info
Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area 1088 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278
Kids & Family, Outdoor Activities, This & That
