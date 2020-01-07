Take a peaceful evening walk with a naturalist to enjoy a beautiful sunset over the meadow. Along the way, search for tracks and signs of animals. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 4-5:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org
Sunset Stroll
Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area 1088 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278
Tuesday
-
Comedy Concerts & Live MusicNew Year's Eve Party with a Purpose
-
-
Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatZoo Year's Eve
-
-
Comedy Concerts & Live MusicNew Year's Eve Party with a Purpose
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatBlu Jazz presents “‘Round Midnight” New Year’s Eve Gala featuring Wesley Bright & The Honeytones with Dan Wilson
-
Wednesday
-
Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatThe Great Gatsby New Year’s Eve Celebration
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Thursday
-
Art & Exhibitions Events in The 330 Kids & Family This & ThatKids Creative Playdate
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Friday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
Saturday
-
Comedy Events in The 330 Theater & Dance This & ThatPoint of No Return Improv
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Sunday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Food & Drink This & ThatJilly’s Music Room presents Brunch with Bowie
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
Monday
-
Art & Exhibitions Concerts & Live Music Events in The 330 Kids & Family Outdoor Activities This & That16th annual Winter Fest & Tree Lighting Ceremony
-
-
Events in Peninsula Food & Drink Kids & FamilyCountryside Old Trail School Winter Farmers' Market
-
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: