Sunset Stroll

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area 1088 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278

Take a peaceful evening walk with a naturalist to enjoy a beautiful sunset over the meadow. Along the way, search for tracks and signs of animals. Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area, 1088 North Ave., Tallmadge. 4-5:30 p.m. Free. summitmetroparks.org

Munroe Falls Metro Park, Tallmadge Meadows Area 1088 North Avenue, Tallmadge, Ohio 44278
