Super Science Saturday- Baffling Blood

Super Science Saturday is a monthly, ALL DAY event filled with hands-on science activities exploring the month's theme. In addition to experiments, crafts, and activities throughout the day, guests receive a complimentary museum tour! Come all day or just for the activities you want. At only $15/person ($8 for members), this is the perfect learning experience for the whole family!

This month, we’re studying blood! Have you ever thought about how amazing our blood is? With so many complexities and functions, the blood can certainly be baffling! Join us this month as we discover the incredible complexities and functions of this life-sustaining fluid!

Activities are for children in grades K-6. Children may be dropped off with a packed lunch to be eaten during the supervised break. Parents are also welcome to stay and observe. Guided tours of the science center exhibits are available throughout the day. Last tour begins at 3:30pm.

***We are now requiring preregistration and payment for all Super Science Saturday events. Due to the current economic condition, we need to have a rough estimate of attendance to plan for the correct amount of staff and supplies needed. Thank you for understanding. Visit akronfossils.org/super-science-Saturday to register.

