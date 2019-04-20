Super Science Saturday: Beautiful Bones

Super Science Saturday is a monthly, ALL DAY event filled with hands-on science activities exploring the month's theme. In addition to experiments throughout the day, guests receive a complimentary museum tour and zip line (weather dependent). Come all day or just for the activities you want! At only $12/person, this is the perfect inexpensive learning experience for the whole family! Join us as we take a look at bones to see how their unique structure fits their unique functions so beautifully!

Activities are for all ages. All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times. Each eligible participant (at least 48 inches tall with a signed release form) will receive one zip line ticket to use this day only. Guided tours of the science center exhibits are available throughout the day. Last tour begins at 3:30pm.