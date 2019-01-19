Super Science Saturday- Fun Physics

Super Science Saturday is a monthly, ALL DAY event filled with hands-on science activities exploring the month's theme. In addition to experiments throughout the day, guests receive a complimentary museum tour and zip line (weather dependent). Come all day or just for the activities you want! At only $12/person, this is the perfect inexpensive learning experience for the whole family! Love to understand the physical laws around us that seem to govern our world? Join us this month to explore energy, motion, and forces as we take on some physics fun!

Activities are for all ages. All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times. Each eligible participant (at least 48 inches tall with a signed release form) will receive one zip line ticket to use this day only. Guided tours of the science center exhibits are available throughout the day. Last tour begins at 3:30pm.

Akron Fossils & Science Center 2080 S Cleveland Massillon Rd , Copley, Ohio 44321 View Map
