Super Science Saturday- Mineral Madness

Akron Fossils & Science Center 2080 S Cleveland Massillon Rd , Copley, Ohio 44321

Super Science Saturday is a monthly, ALL DAY event filled with hands-on science activities exploring the month's theme. In addition to experiments, crafts, and activities throughout the day, guests receive a complimentary museum tour! Come all day or just for the activities you want. At only $15/person ($5 for members), this is the perfect learning experience for the whole family!

This month, we’re going mad for minerals! Join us as we try to answer what minerals are, where they are found, and how they can be identified.

Activities are for all ages. All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times. Guided tours of the science center exhibits are available throughout the day. Last tour begins at 3:30pm.

