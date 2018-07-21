Super Science Saturday - Solar S.T.E.A.M.

Super Science Saturday is a monthly, ALL DAY event filled with hands-on science activities exploring the month's theme. In addition to experiments throughout the day, guests receive a complimentary museum tour and zip line (weather dependent). Come all day or just for the activities you want! At only $10/person or a maximum cost of $40/family, this is the perfect inexpensive learning experience for the whole family! This month we’re exploring science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics … ALL linked to the Sun!

Activities are for all ages. All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times. Each eligible participant (at least 48 inches tall with a signed release form) will receive one zip line ticket to use this day only. Guided tours of the science center exhibits are available throughout the day. Last tour begins at 3:30pm.