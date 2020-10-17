Super Science Saturday- Spectacular Spiders

Super Science Saturday is a monthly, ALL DAY event filled with hands-on science activities exploring the month's theme. In addition to experiments throughout the day, guests receive a complimentary museum tour and zip line (weather dependent). Come all day or just for the activities you want. At only $15/person ($5 for members), this is the perfect learning experience for the whole family!

This month, things are going to get creepy! Spiders are not usually the favorite topic of children, but what if I told you that most spiders are really beneficial to life? Come study with us as we take a look at these little guys and all the helpful things they do.

***We are now requiring preregistration and payment for all Super Science Saturday events. Due to the current economic condition, we need to have a rough estimate of attendance to plan for the correct amount of staff and supplies needed. Thank you for understanding. Visit akronfossils.org/super-science-Saturday to register.

Activities are for all ages. All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times. Each eligible participant (at least 48 inches tall with a signed release form) will receive one zip line ticket to use this day only. Guided tours of the science center exhibits are available throughout the day. Last tour begins at 3:30pm.