Super Science Saturday

Come out to the Akron Fossil & Science Center for this monthly series where kids in kindergarten through sixth grade do hands-on activities and complete a take-home project. For November, learn about slime and return in December to investigate the technology behind toys. 2080 S. Cleveland Massillon Road, Copley. 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. $15. akronfossils.org
