Superhistory: The Origins & History of the American Superhero

Presented by Valentino L. Zullo Ph.D. With superhero comics being turned into films and TV shows so frequently, have you wondered about the origins of the genre? Register for a Zoom program link.

From Superman and Batman to Captain Marvel and Black Panther and everything in between, we will explore the history of the superhero comics, tracing key storylines which transformed the genre and consider where we are going next.

Join us for a fun discussion as we enjoy another summer of superhero blockbusters on TV and the big screen!

This program will be presented on Zoom.

You will receive an e-mail with the participation weblink three days before the program. Please contact the Library if you are unable to attend.

If you do not have an e-mail address, please contact Green Branch Library at 330.896.9074 to learn how to participate by phone.

A webcam and microphone may be necessary to participate fully in this interactive event. If you have one or neither of these, your participation may be limited.