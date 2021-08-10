Support Meetings for Those Impacted by Adoption (Virtual)

Adoption Network Cleveland’s Discussion Groups for Individuals Impacted by Adoption (General Discussion Meetings) provide an opportunity for all those who are impacted by adoption to share their perspectives and learn from each other. These meetings are a safe space for all.

Meetings are facilitated by a trained volunteer peer facilitator and use an informal group discussion format. Meetings are conducted virtually using the Google Meet platform (which can be accessed for free through a home computer/laptop, tablet, or mobile phone) and will require an internet connection or phone data connection.