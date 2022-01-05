"Surreal by Nature"

This exhibition combines the new work of Akron Soul Train artists-in-residence Jonah Jacobs and Maria Uhase, who have both arrived at vastly different interpretations of nature as each worked in their fall residencies. Akron Soul Train Art Museum, 191 S. Main St., Akron. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Wed.-Sat. Free. akronsoultrain.org

