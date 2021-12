"Susan Byrnes: The Viscosity Series" is on view in the Massillon Museum's Studio M Gallery from December 11, 2021, through January 26, 2022.

Join us for an exhibition reception at the Museum from 5:00–7:00 pm on Saturday, January 22, 2022.

Susan Byrnes’ most recent works from the "Viscosity Series" are vividly colored “sculptural drawings” inspired by landscapes that are made from transparent and opaque polyurethane, cast into a shallow mold.