Sweet Treats & Tunes (Take 2) with The Rat Pack

Celebrate the timeless music and wacky hi jinks of Frank, Dean and Sammy at Gervasi Vineyard in the open-air Pavilion. This is a show you won’t see anywhere else! Not only do they have a blast with the greatest hits of the Rat Pack, they also "pack" it full of all kinds of music from country to Motown. Damion Fontaine, Scott Brotherton and Stan Davis as Frank, Dean and Sammy ... and more!

Enjoy dinner at any of Gervasi’s restaurants before the show, but be sure to leave room for dessert! Included in your ticket is a trio of chocolate delights (Milk Chocolate Fudge Cake, Dark Chocolate Moose and White Chocolate Peanut Butter Truffle) with a glass of wine. Bottles of wine can be pre-ordered and additional wine and beverages will available for purchase at the concert.

Premium tickets are $49 per person and located in the front/center section of the Pavilion. General tickets are $39 per person and located in the back/side section of the Pavilion and could have an obstructed view. If you are purchasing less than 6 tickets, you will be at a table mixed with other groups. Seating is in order of ticket purchase within each given section.

If you wish to be seated with a group and are purchasing tickets separately, please note this in the comments box at checkout. We will use best efforts to accommodate group requests when tickets are purchased within the same section and notified in advance. It is often not possible to accommodate group seating requests at the door the night of the show. If one member of the group can purchase tickets for all members, that is the easiest way to ensure everyone can sit together.