Dance the night away at the Rialto Theatre, and take a swing dance lesson at 7 p.m. if you've never done it before. The Rialto Theatre, 1000 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. 8 p.m. $3 dance, $5 lesson. therialtotheatre.com
Swing Dancing at the Rialto
The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314
