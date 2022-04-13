SWING DANCING @ THE RIALTO!

to

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314

Swing dancing on Wednesday, April 13th, starting at 8pm for $3. For those who do not know how to swing dance, have no fear! For only $5 more, we are offering a one hour lesson from 7-8pm so you can learn a few moves before the night begins. Also, you do not need to bring a dance partner to participate in the lesson, so there are no excuses. This is a great way to get out, meet new people, get a little exercise, and have fun all at the same time!

7-8pm Swing Lesson led by Rachel Itsell & Mike Arteno ($5)

8pm Dance ($3)

Lesson + Dance ($8)

Info

The Rialto Theatre 1000 Kenmore Blvd, Akron, Ohio 44314
Theater & Dance
to
Google Calendar - SWING DANCING @ THE RIALTO! - 2022-04-13 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SWING DANCING @ THE RIALTO! - 2022-04-13 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SWING DANCING @ THE RIALTO! - 2022-04-13 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SWING DANCING @ THE RIALTO! - 2022-04-13 19:00:00 ical
tix

restaurant guide right rail

Homes Summer 21

Calendar of events

Monday

April 4, 2022

Tuesday

April 5, 2022

Wednesday

April 6, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours

Don't miss out on the next great events.

Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter:

connect* indicates required