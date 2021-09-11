Switch

Listen to this funk and R&B band at Lock 3. Also catch sets by Willie B & Friends and Akron artist Floco Torres, who has an impressive 24 projects melding hip-hop and alt-rock. Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 7-10 p.m. $20 general admission, $25 reserve seating. lock3live.com

