Listen to this funk and R&B band at Lock 3. Also catch sets by Willie B & Friends and Akron artist Floco Torres, who has an impressive 24 projects melding hip-hop and alt-rock. Lock 3 Park, 200 S. Main St., Akron. 7-10 p.m. $20 general admission, $25 reserve seating. lock3live.com
Lock 3 Park 200 South Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44308
