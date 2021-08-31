Symphony Uncorked - String Trio

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721

Enjoy the sounds of a string trio while having a glass of wine in our open air Pavilion. Canton Symphony Orchestra musicians Sam Petrey (violin), Laura Kuennen-Poper (viola) and Mingyao Zhao (cello) will play a variety of solos, duets and trios and share a bit about themselves with the audience. This concert will be performed in the round with the musicians in the center of The Pavilion and the audience surrounding on all sides. This unique experience will allow listeners to be fully immersed in the music. A cash bar will be available.

Concerts & Live Music
330-497-1000
