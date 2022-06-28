Symphony Uncorked

to

Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721

Symphony Uncorked is back in the Pavilion! We kick off a set of three summer performances with a twist on the string trio. Typically, a string trio is made up of a violin, a viola, and a cello. At this performance, two flutes take the place of the violin and viola mixing the bright colors of the woodwind flutes with the warm and dark sound of the cello. 

Info

to
