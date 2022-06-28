Symphony Uncorked is back in the Pavilion! We kick off a set of three summer performances with a twist on the string trio. Typically, a string trio is made up of a violin, a viola, and a cello. At this performance, two flutes take the place of the violin and viola mixing the bright colors of the woodwind flutes with the warm and dark sound of the cello.
Symphony Uncorked
to
Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721
Gervasi Vineyard 1700 55th Street NE, Canton, Ohio 44721
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Don't miss out on the next great events.
Stay up to date with Akron Life's
weekly events e-newsletter: