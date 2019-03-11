T.ES.U. Open Walkthrough

Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse 601 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio 44240

Join "Nate" of T.ES.U. for The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U.) Open Walkthrough...walking through some scenes from the production [a unique experimental cross between dramatic indie pop-rock and musical theatre]; featuring original melodic story-songs, sci-fi comic graphics and scripted drama.

Take a chance by registering in person on the evening of Mar. 11th,  or earlier by beginning the journey at 'EmotionSnapshot.com'. [T.ES.U. gatherings are administered by 70STAR7 LIMITED and conducted in an informal family-friendly manner, though minors need to be accompanied by their parents/guardians just to be safe. The 'free with registration' open walkthrough format presents an informal opportunity to also teach the lyrics, script and choreography in the process of presenting the live scenes. The community is encouraged to share in the fun by singing along as things become more familiar.]

70STAR7 LIMITED has just publicly released a 'full-length' promotional sound element from the production: 'You Were Mine' (T.ES.U. FO., Act 2, Scene 1), focusing on the 'lost love yet still holding out hope' singer-songwriter emotion. Listen beforehand at NateOfTESU.com; then stop by for T.ES.U. Open Walkthrough to check it out live and in person on Mar. 11th!

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.

Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse 601 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio 44240
Concerts & Live Music, Events in The 330, Theater & Dance
