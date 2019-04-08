T.ES.U. Open Walkthrough

Join "Nate" of T.ES.U. as he walks you through just some of the live scenes and excerpts from The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U., pronounced tee-esz-u): an experimental cross between indie pop-rock and musical theatre.

We attempt to break free from the external universe for a bit; with a focus during this gathering on how our fellow (fictional) traveler navigates life's/love's sub-conscious strains, passions, torments and mystery. Prepare first at "NateOfTESU.com", or begin the journey at "EmotionSnapshot.com".

"Nate" of T.ES.U. is one of the main characters from the original, musically-dramatic, audiovisual production; featuring melodic story-songs, sci-fi comic graphics and scripted drama.

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.