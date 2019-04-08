T.ES.U. Open Walkthrough

Fred Fuller Park's Roy H. Smith Shelterhouse 601 Middlebury Road, Kent, Ohio 44240

Join "Nate" of T.ES.U. as he walks you through just some of the live scenes and excerpts from The EmotionSnapshot Universe (T.ES.U., pronounced tee-esz-u): an experimental cross between indie pop-rock and musical theatre.

We attempt to break free from the external universe for a bit; with a focus during this gathering on how our fellow (fictional) traveler navigates life's/love's sub-conscious strains, passions, torments and mystery. Prepare first at "NateOfTESU.com", or begin the journey at "EmotionSnapshot.com".

"Nate" of T.ES.U. is one of the main characters from the original, musically-dramatic, audiovisual production; featuring melodic story-songs, sci-fi comic graphics and scripted drama.

"Nurture life's treasure hunt!"

- "Nate" of T.ES.U.

