RM Sotheby’s Taj Ma Garaj Collection preview will be held on 27 September from 12PM – 8PM onsite Dayton, Ohio where enthusiasts can view over 30 various Porsche and Volkswagen motor cars, along with more than 350 lots of memorabilia of late well-known collector, Mr. John Dixon

If you have any questions about this upcoming auction preview, please contact us at +1 519 352 4575.