Taj Ma Garaj Collection

RM Sotheby's TaJ Ma Garaj Collection 45402 300 S Perry St, Akron, Ohio

RM Sotheby’s is honored to present the renowned Taj Ma Garaj Collection, comprising the cars, automobilia, and collectibles of late well-known collector, Mr. John Dixon, entirely without reserve, in a single-day sale on 28 September onsite in Dayton, Ohio. The collection features over 30 various Porsche and Volkswagen motor cars, along with more than 350 lots of memorabilia including sought-after Porsche unobtainium, rare literature, collectibles, engines, and an assortment of arcade ephemera.

Please note: The collection preview is available from 9AM – 10AM on 28 September.

If you have any questions about this upcoming auction, please contact us at +1 519 352 4575.

View Map
