Join us for a CPH Season Extra: Taking A Knee on Sunday, May 27 at 4:00pm, when director Robert Barry Fleming will engage three-time Super Bowl Champion Je'Rod Cherry in a post-show discussion exploring the last century of the African-American professional athlete and how simply by participating in the professional arena, they are perceived as making a political statement.
Taking A Knee
Outcalt Theatre 1407 Euclid Avenue, City of Cleveland, Ohio 44115
