Talk with a Curator: Ann Lowe

National First Ladies' Library / First Ladies National Historic Site 205 Market Avenue , South, Canton, Ohio 44702

Join the National First Ladies’ Library Curator for our Talk with a Curator series! Learn more about the unique artifacts in our collection and the backstories that go with them!

Have you ever wondered what a museum curator does? Have you ever wanted the opportunity to see an artifact up close? Here is your chance!

Guests will learn about fashion-designer Ann Lowe and her special connection to first lady fashions. Ms. Lowe made a collection of first lady miniature gowns in the 1960s for the Evyan Perfume Company that were displayed in high-end department stores when promoting the fragrance, Great Lady. Guests will have a chance to get up-close-and-personal with Ms. Lowe's gowns.

